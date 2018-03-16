Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Mark Watson and Lorraine Donnan admitted neglect

A couple from Thornliebank left an 11-week-old baby injured while one of them took another child to an ice show.

Mark Watson and Lorraine Donnan admitted neglect after delaying seeking medical advice because they had "spent a lot of money on tickets".

The baby did not see a doctor until six days after suffering a fractured thigh bone after falling from a couch.

Watson, 43 and Donnan, 40, failed to get medical attention after noticing the baby was in discomfort and pain.

The court heard Donnan was looking after the baby on 26 April, 2016 and "momentarily" left him on the couch, not thinking he could move.

But he fell on to the floor and and was described as "making purring noises but had then settled for a few minutes and taken his bottle as normal".

'Swollen and bruised'

Procurator fiscal depute Mark Allan said: "For the following few days the baby had vomited after feeding, which was unusual for him, and he had cried more than usual.

"The accused did not attribute this to the fall from the couch."

The court heard that days later on 29 April, Donnan suggested taking the baby to be seen by a doctor but Watson "convinced" her that it was not necessary and he would not be able to get cover for his job, as a greenkeeper, at short notice.

Mr Allan continued: "On the morning of 1 May, on bathing the baby both Watson and Donnan noticed his right leg to be swollen and bruised.

"This was the first time he had been bathed since falling from the couch.

"He also seemed to be in a lot of pain on moving his right leg and was unsettled on being picked up.

"They decided that they would arrange to have him medically examined, but decided to postpone for a day.

"The primary reason for this decision was that Donnan had already purchased two tickets to go to a Disney on Ice show."

Later when interviewed by police, Watson described having "spent a lot of money on the tickets".

Donnan also told police that her partner had a day off on May 2.

The child was seen at the Royal Hospital for children where an x-ray showed a fracture to his right thigh bone.

He was put in a harness to immobilize his leg and kept in hospital until 6 May.

On 14 May the couple were detained.

Deferring sentence sheriff Crozier said: "Be under no illusion, this is an extremely serious matter and you will be punished."