Patient sexually assaulted at Glasgow hospital
- 16 March 2018
A police investigation is under way after a 71-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by another patient at a hospital in Glasgow.
The incident happened at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital on Thursday.
NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said hospital staff had reported the matter to the police.
A Police Scotland spokesman said inquiries were ongoing.