Patient sexually assaulted at Glasgow hospital

  • 16 March 2018
Queen Elizabeth University Hospital

A police investigation is under way after a 71-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by another patient at a hospital in Glasgow.

The incident happened at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital on Thursday.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said hospital staff had reported the matter to the police.

A Police Scotland spokesman said inquiries were ongoing.

