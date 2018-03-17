Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found with stab wounds at a house in Pladda Avenue

A 22-year-old man is being treated in hospital after being stabbed at a house in Port Glasgow.

Police were called to Pladda Avenue at about 12:40 on Friday. The injured man was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital where staff have described his condition as stable.

A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident but was released pending further inquiries.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.