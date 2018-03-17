Image copyright Google Image caption The robbery happened at the Co-op on Neilston Road

A 20-year-old shop assistant was threatened with a knife during a robbery in Paisley.

The incident happened at the Co-op store on Neilston Road at about 21:40 on Friday.

After threatening the male assistant, the robber left with a small amount of cash.

He was described as being white, aged between 30 and 40, and was wearing a two-tone blue hooded jacket, red and black gloves and a scarf.

He was last seen heading towards Stock Street.

Det Insp Ian Ross at Paisley CID said: "This was a very traumatic experience for the young shop assistant to endure and thankfully he was not physically injured as a result of the robbery.

"We are currently looking at CCTV and speaking to local people in the surrounding area of Neilston Road and ask anyone who has any information that could assist our inquiries to contact officers at Paisley CID."