Hillwalker rescued from The Cobbler in Argyll
- 18 March 2018
A hillwalker was rescued in challenging weather conditions on Saturday night after getting into difficulty on The Cobbler in Argyll.
Arrochar Mountain Rescue Team said the woman was thought to have broken an ankle.
Members of the team carried her on a stretcher from the north west slopes of the hill to a waiting ambulance.
Prestwick Coastguard helicopter crew hoped to assist in the rescue but were prevented from doing so by the weather.