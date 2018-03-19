Man arrested over attempted murder and assault in Dumbarton
A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an attempted murder and a serious assault in Dumbarton.
The arrest follows a knife attack on a 36-year-old man in a common close in the town's Cumbrae Crescent on 10 March.
Another man, aged 29, was the victim of a serious assault in Dumbarton High Street the following day.
A 24-year-old man has also been arrested in connection with that incident.
Both men are expected to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court later.