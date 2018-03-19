Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened in Abbeylands Road in Clydebank

Police are appealing for information after a 10-year-old boy was stopped in the street by a stranger who got out of a car to speak to him.

The "distressing" incident happened in Abbeylands Road, Clydebank, at about 15:30 on Thursday as the boy walked home from school.

The man got back in his yellow car and drove off when a van passed the scene.

He is described as white, in his early 20s, with dark hair. He was wearing jogging bottoms and a hooded top.

The driver, who had a tattoo on his right hand, is believed to have spoken in a local accent.

Det Con Scott Thain, from Clydebank CID, said: "The young boy was not injured during this incident but it was still a frightening experience for him and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding what happened and why the man stopped to speak to him.

"One line of inquiry is that this may have been a case of mistaken identity and I would appeal to the man who stopped to speak to the child to come forward to assist with our inquiries.

"I would also ask anyone who was in the area around 3.30pm last Thursday and may have noticed a yellow car, or anything at all out of the ordinary, to get in touch."