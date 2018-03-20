Image copyright PAUL KELLY Image caption Pictures posted on social media showed the fire in the distance

Firefighters have tackled a large blaze at a building site in the Robroyston area of Glasgow.

It is understood to be at a new housing development under construction in Wallacewell Quadrant.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said crews were sent to the scene at about 19:25. He said there were no casualties.

Pictures on social media showed flames and large plumes of smoke coming from the scene.

The fire was extinguished but officers monitored the site overnight before leaving on Tuesday morning.

The spokesman added: "Crews will remain at the scene until the area is made safe."