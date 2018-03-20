Image copyright Google Image caption The 34-year-old man was seen on CCTV walking on West Canal Street near Coatbridge Central station

Police are appealing for help after a man's body was discovered in the early hours near a Lanarkshire railway station.

The 34-year-old's body was discovered at about 03:00 on Monday 12 March on West Canal Street in Coatbridge.

Officers said they had discovered CCTV footage of the man walking along the same street at about 12:45, near to Canal Court.

His death is currently being treated as unexplained.

'Quiet street'

Det Insp Cameron Miller said: "We are appealing for anyone who may have been on West Canal Street in the early hours of Monday morning who may have seen a man in a grey baseball cap.

"We know from CCTV footage that although it is a quiet street, there were still cars and a few people going about who may have information. No matter how insignificant it may have seemed at the time, it could help us.

"We want to piece together his movements that morning so we can find out exactly what happened to him and get answers for his loved ones."