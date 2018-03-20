Image copyright Thomas Nugent/Geograph Image caption Police were called to the incident at Dumbreck station

A woman was head-butted after being racially abused by three men on a train.

The attacked happened on the 17:42 service between Glasgow Central and Paisley Canal on Wednesday 14 March.

Passengers called police officers to Dumbreck station shortly before 18:00 but neither the woman or the men were traced.

British Transport Police have now appealed directly to the victim to get in touch "as a matter of urgency".

Officers are also keen to speak to any witnesses who have not yet come forward.

The three men were white and are believed to be aged between 16 and 18.

The first was approximately 5ft 9ins tall and was wearing a grey hooded top and jogging bottoms.

The second male was 6ft and had short brown hair. He was wearing a white and black tracksuit top.

The third male, who was 5ft 4ins tall and of slim build, was wearing a dark hooded top and bottoms.