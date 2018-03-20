Image copyright PAUL KELLY Image caption Pictures posted on social media showed the fire in the distance

A deliberate fire on a new housing development in Glasgow caused more than £100,000 of damage.

Police Scotland said the alarm was raised in Wallacewell Quadrant, Balornock about 19:30 on Monday.

A joint investigation between the force and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is treating the incident as wilful fireraising.

Pictures on social media showed flames and large plumes of smoke coming from the scene.

Det Con Gillian Paddon appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

She said: "Extensive damage has been caused to the site where new homes were being built for the area and it is absolutely imperative that we trace whoever is responsible for this reckless and dangerous crime.

"I would appeal to anyone who noticed any person or people acting suspiciously in the area of Wallacewell Quadrant yesterday evening to please come forward."