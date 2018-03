Image copyright Police Scotland/Google Image caption Violet Lamb was reported missing from Lochgair on Monday

A body has been found in a loch during a search for a missing pensioner.

Police Scotland were called to Loch Glashan, near Lochgair in Argyll and Bute, about 10:45 on Tuesday.

A force spokeswoman said no formal identification has been carried out but the body is believed to be that of Violet Lamb, 74, and her family have been notified.

Ms Lamb was reported missing after she failed to return to her Lochgair home on Monday afternoon.