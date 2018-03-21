Glasgow & West Scotland

Man left with head injury after Ayrshire petrol station attack

  • 21 March 2018
Ardeer Services Image copyright Google
Image caption The man was hurt in the early hours outside Ardeer Services

A man has been hurt in a serious assault outside a petrol station in North Ayrshire.

Police say the attack happened near the Ardeer Service Station in Glencairn Street, Stevenston, on Saturday 10 March.

The 20-year-old suffered a head injury and required hospital treatment after the attack which happened at about 04:30.

Police are appealing for anyone who might have witnessed a disturbance.

The suspect is described as being a white man in his 20s with medium build and brown hair.

He was wearing a dark top, grey trousers and dark trainers.

Det Con Jennifer Carruth said: "This attack has left the victim badly injured and inquiries are under way to trace the person responsible."

