Image copyright Google Image caption The body was found on Cleveden Road, near the canal

Police believe a body found near the Forth and Clyde Canal in Glasgow was that of a woman who went missing on Monday.

Alison McAllister, 56, from Summerston, was last seen at about 17:20 on Monday near her local Asda supermarket.

Detectives discovered a body near the canal at Cleveden Road, Maryhill, at about 13:30 on Tuesday.

The death is being treated as unexplained and police are trying to trace the woman's last movements.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out to establish the exact circumstances of what happened.

No formal identification has been carried out as yet, however police have informed Ms McAllister's family.

Image copyright Google Image caption Alison McAllister's car was found on Collina Street

Officers are reviewing CCTV footage in an effort to piece together Ms McAllister's movements from when she was last seen on Monday afternoon. Her blue Vauxhall Mokka car was later found in Collina Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Det Insp Craig McPhail said: "It's imperative we find out how Alison died and the circumstances which led to her death. Her family is understandably very upset and we want to provide them with answers.

"I am appealing to members of the public who were in the Summerston, Maryhill and Canal Path areas to think back and consider if they saw Alison or her car.

"Was she alone, was she with someone? It's important that we find out her movements and I would urge anyone who thinks they may have seen her or has any information which could assist our inquiries, to get in touch."