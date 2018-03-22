Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police would like to speak to this man who they believe could help with the investigation

Police in Glasgow are trying to trace a man who may be able to help with an assault investigation.

A woman was walking in Newton Place, off Sauchiehall Street at about 22:15 on Monday 22 January when she was grabbed from behind.

The 26-year-old was then assaulted.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they believe may be able to assist in the investigation and are asking anyone who recognises the man to come forward.

Det Con Ashley Convery said: "I am appealing to anyone who may have any information or who recognises the man in the image. He may have information which could be vital and assist our investigation."