Police seek CCTV man in Glasgow assault case
Police in Glasgow are trying to trace a man who may be able to help with an assault investigation.
A woman was walking in Newton Place, off Sauchiehall Street at about 22:15 on Monday 22 January when she was grabbed from behind.
The 26-year-old was then assaulted.
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they believe may be able to assist in the investigation and are asking anyone who recognises the man to come forward.
Det Con Ashley Convery said: "I am appealing to anyone who may have any information or who recognises the man in the image. He may have information which could be vital and assist our investigation."