Police seek CCTV man in Glasgow assault case

  • 22 March 2018
man sought in assault investigation Image copyright Police Scotland
Image caption Police would like to speak to this man who they believe could help with the investigation

Police in Glasgow are trying to trace a man who may be able to help with an assault investigation.

A woman was walking in Newton Place, off Sauchiehall Street at about 22:15 on Monday 22 January when she was grabbed from behind.

The 26-year-old was then assaulted.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they believe may be able to assist in the investigation and are asking anyone who recognises the man to come forward.

Det Con Ashley Convery said: "I am appealing to anyone who may have any information or who recognises the man in the image. He may have information which could be vital and assist our investigation."

