Body recovered from river in search for missing man

  • 22 March 2018
Mark Connelly Image copyright Police Scotland/ Google
Image caption Police searching for Mark Connolly found a body in the River Leven, near Renton

Police searching for a man who has been missing for more than a month have found a body.

It was discovered in the River Leven near Renton, West Dunbartonshire, about 09:00 on Thursday.

The family of Mark Connolly, 48, who was last seen in nearby Alexandria, on 13 February have been informed.

A force spokeswoman said: "Formal identification is still to take place, however, police believe it to be Mark Connolly."

