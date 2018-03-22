Body recovered from river in search for missing man
Police searching for a man who has been missing for more than a month have found a body.
It was discovered in the River Leven near Renton, West Dunbartonshire, about 09:00 on Thursday.
The family of Mark Connolly, 48, who was last seen in nearby Alexandria, on 13 February have been informed.
A force spokeswoman said: "Formal identification is still to take place, however, police believe it to be Mark Connolly."