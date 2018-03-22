Man seriously ill after head-on crash on country road
- 22 March 2018
A man is seriously ill in hospital after a head-on crash near St Catherines, Argyll and Bute.
The accident, which involved a Nissan X-Trail and a Land Rover Defender, happened on the A815 about 15:20 on Wednesday.
The 56-year-old Nissan driver is in a serious condition in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
A 31-year-old man who was driving the Land Rover suffered minor injuries.