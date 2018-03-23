Reward offer over Scot missing in Spain

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Reward offer over missing Scottish woman Lisa Brown

The family of a Scottish woman who went missing in Spain more than two years ago are offering a £100,000 reward for information which helps the investigation into her disappearance.

Lisa Brown, originally from Alexandria, West Dunbartonshire, was 32 when she was reported missing by her former partner in November 2015.

She failed to pick up her child from school.

Her brother and charity Crimestoppers have launched a fresh appeal.

Ms Brown was last heard from on 4 November 2015 when she spoke to her sister, Helen Jordan, on the phone.

Her ex-partner Simon Corner reported her missing on 9 November.

She had lived in Spain since the age of 18, and commuted to her job in Gibraltar.

Mr Corner was questioned by Spanish police after being arrested in Denmark in May 2016.

The Spanish authorities also want to speak to another man - Stephen Jackson - in connection with Ms Brown's disappearance.

He was jailed in July 2016 for four years and nine months for smuggling 17 Albanians into the UK.

Image copyright gbc.gi Image caption Ms Brown's brother, Craig, spoke at a press conference in Cadiz

The latest appeal is the first time Crimestoppers has put up a third-party reward on foreign soil.

The charity, and Ms Brown's family, hope that anonymity might give people in the local expat community the confidence to come forward.

Ms Brown's brother, Craig Douglas, who travelled to Cadiz in Spain to make the new appeal, said: "There's very few families worldwide where they actually don't know what's happened to people they love.

"They're gone and you don't know where they are - that's pretty overwhelming at times.

"It's a daily struggle, Lisa was my wee sister and then she's not there. My mum's in her 70s, Lisa's son is only 10.

"For that wee boy to go to school and come back and she's not there, I'm doing this for them - I refuse to let Lisa be forgotten.

"We're hopeful we can get some sort of closure."

Image copyright Crimestoppers Image caption It is the first time Crimestoppers has put up a third-party reward on foreign soil

Roger Critchell, director of operations at Crimestoppers, said: "Over the last two years they (Spanish police) haven't been able to progress - they haven't found a body and they haven't been able to charge somebody.

"There's been a wall of silence - the expat community is very close, but somebody knows something.

"They can contact us truly anonymously and we will pass that on to Spanish police through the National Crime Agency.

"There's a kid, there's a family back in Scotland that doesn't know what's happened, but there's a body somewhere."

The reward, being put up by the family, will be available to anyone who gives information which leads to an arrest and conviction, reveals the location of Ms Brown's body, or provides clues which have a "significant impact" on the investigation.