Image copyright BBC/Police Scotland Image caption Mr Mathieson was attacked in Wilson Street as he walked home

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Renfrew in January have made a fresh appeal for information.

Paul Mathieson, 37, died a week after he was found with serious injuries in Houston Street, near Wilson Street, on 14 January.

Police say he was the victim of a "frenzied and brutal" attack.

A 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old women were arrested in connection with the death and later released pending further inquiries.

Det Ch Insp Martin Fergus, from Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team, said: "It is coming up to 10 weeks since Paul Mathieson was found seriously injured in Renfrew and we still need anyone with information to come forward to assist us in piecing together the circumstances of what happened to him and provide answers for his family.

"We have made two arrests in connection with the death, however both people have been released pending further inquiries and this is still very much an ongoing police investigation.

"I would ask anyone who was in the Renfrew area in the early hours of Sunday 14 January, who may have noticed anything at all suspicious to please get in touch."

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Mr Mathieson's sister, Amanda Digby, said the family had been devastated by his death

He added: "I would also appeal directly to anyone who has information about what happened to Mr Mathieson, or who is responsible, to look into your conscience and come forward.

"I am confident someone has information that could lead to us finding answers for his family, so please do the right thing and tell us what you know."

Mr Mathieson was in Renfrew's Western Bar and the Kind Man's before the attack happened.

He stopped to buy a pizza from a takeaway shop on his way home.

Officers believe he may have known his attacker.

He lay on the ground for some time before a passer-by raised the alarm at about 01:10.

He died in hospital on 20 January.

Image caption Mr Mathieson spent part of the evening in The Western Bar before buying a pizza from the takeaway next door

The latest appeal for information by police follows a public appeal by his sister, Amanda Digby, who said his family have been left devastated by his death.

She added: "I just want to ask people, please if you know anything or you have any information about the crime or the person responsible, please speak to police and pass your information on. Even if you think your information is not relevant, still tell the police."