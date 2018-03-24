Man in hospital after Post Office incident in Glasgow
- 24 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been taken to hospital following a disturbance at a Post Office in Glasgow.
Emergency services were called to the Paisley Road West branch in Cardonald at about 14:00 on Saturday.
Police said a man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, but his condition was unknown.
Officers were carrying out enquiries into the exact circumstances of what happened.