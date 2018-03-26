Glasgow & West Scotland

World Irish Dancing Championships come to Glasgow

  • 26 March 2018
Competitors practising backstage Image copyright Getty Images

The Royal Concert Hall hosted more than 14,500 dancers and supporters who travelled from as far as the USA, Russia and Japan.

The annual event is in its 48th year and Glasgow has hosted the competition five times.

A row of dancers on stage Image copyright Getty Images
Judges overlooking the stage Image copyright Getty Images
Dancers queuing before the competition Image copyright Getty Images
Competitors waiting nervously backstage Image copyright Getty Images
Competitors preparing their makeup Image copyright PA
Competitors chatting before the competition Image copyright Getty Images
Competitors on stage Image copyright Getty Images
Competitors chatting before the competition Image copyright PA
Winners receiving their trophies Image copyright Getty Images
Competitors on stage Image copyright Getty Images

