Image copyright Roisin Walker Image caption Roisin Walker was one of five children injured in the incident in the Castlemilk area of Glasgow on Saturday afternoon

A 21-year-old man was the intended target of a car which drove into a group of children in Glasgow at the weekend.

Roisin Walker, 14, is in a serious condition in hospital and has a broken neck following the incident in Castlemilk.

Two other girls, two boys and the man were treated for minor injuries.

Police are treating it as attempted murder and are keen to trace the driver of the silver Vauxhall Astra involved.

The car was later found burnt out about a mile away in Carmunnock.

Rosin's mother, Trisha McGonigal, told BBC Scotland that her daughter's neck was broken, between the sixth and seventh vertebrae, and needed to be stabilised as soon as possible.

She said the teenager was in a lot of pain and waiting to hear from doctors about what surgery she might need.

Image copyright Jamieleigh Walker Image caption Roisin Walker is in a serious condition in hospital and has a broken neck

Her sister Jamieleigh Walker, 21, said she did not know how the people responsible could live with themselves.

She appealed for anyone with information to get in touch with police.

Jamieleigh told the BBC that Roisin had been in Glasgow city centre on Saturday afternoon but had returned to Castlemilk shortly before the hit-and-run.

She had gone to a nearby shop with her friends to get some food when the car was driven at them.

Jamieleigh said a man was walking alongside the children and he was the target of the vehicle that hit Roisin.

After hitting the girls, the Astra crashed into another car and had to reverse to make a getaway.

Her sister said the car drove over Roisin again as it reversed.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Driver responsible for hit-and-run on group of children urged to come forward

"Then they drove away without even getting out to see if she was ok," she said.

"It's disgusting. They deserve to be caught. They should not be on the streets.

Jamieleigh said her sister was still in a lot of pain but she is "a brave wee soul and she's powering through it".

"We just need to cross our fingers that the results come back fine and it is nothing major for us to worry about."

Police confirmed the 21-year-old man had been passing the group of children as he crossed the Stravannan Road at about 15:30 on Saturday.

The Vauxhall Astra struck him and then drove into the group before continuing along Stravannan Road and striking a parked Volkswagen Passat.

As well as Roisin, two girls, aged 12 and 14, and two boys, aged 12 and 13 were hit by the car.

Officers said they were exploring a number of lines of inquiry and continuing to review CCTV footage and carry out to door-to-door inquiries.

Det Insp Peter Sharp said: "Six people have been injured in this incident, five of whom are children.

"Those responsible have shown total disregard for the safety of the public, this must have been a terrifying experience for those involved and it's imperative we trace whoever is responsible.

"I am appealing to people to contact us with any information, it doesn't matter if you think your information is not important, still pass it on as it could help us piece together the exact circumstances of what has happened and why.

"I have no doubt that that local knowledge will be key to this inquiry and I would urge people to get in touch with us.

Extra police patrols will be made in the area to reassure the local community.