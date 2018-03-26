Image copyright Google Image caption The court heard that Clark was so drunk she was unable to care for the patient or herself

A carer was so drunk that she collapsed and allowed a severely disabled woman to fall from her wheelchair.

Yvonne Clark, 55, was witnessed by neighbours lying alongside her victim on the driveway at the woman's home in Saltcoats on 6 January.

Kilmarnock Sheriff Court heard how police found Clark smelling of urine and that she had soiled herself.

Clark was given a year's supervision and three months home curfew as a "direct alternative to custody."

The court heard that the victim had complex support needs, was registered blind, could not speak and needed 24-hour home care.

Wilful neglect

Katy McColl, prosecuting, said: "The accused was slumped on her knees and the woman was lying with her collapsed wheelchair beside her.

"She was unable to talk to the witnesses as she was slurring her words.

"The victim had cuts to her face and hands and her glasses were lying on the driveway."

Police arrived and saw Clark through the window staggering around the living room with her trousers around her ankles.

Miss McColl added: "The woman was sitting in her wheelchair and officers saw the accused bang into her a few times."

Clark, who was still slurring but claimed she had not been drinking, eventually allowed police in to see the victim still wearing her coat and outdoor clothes.

Paramedics were called and the disabled woman was found to be soiled and wet but not in need of medical treatment.

Swore at officers

Clark, from Irvine, repeatedly struck the wheelchair while the woman was sitting in it and failed to treat or seek help for her injuries.

She also shouted and swore at officers which upset the woman so much she had to be taken to another room, the court heard.

Clark admitted wilful neglect by being so drunk she was unable to care for the patient or herself and using threatening or abusive behaviour to police, placing the woman in distress.

Colin McLaughlin, defending, said Clark had lost her job with care provider Enable Scotland and was "contrite and embarrassed".

He said: "It's a career she very much enjoyed and this was out of character.

"They had gone to Largs for the day, drink was taken and matters descended from there."

Sentencing Clark, Sheriff Shirley Foran said: "It's hard to imagine a more vulnerable person than the one you had responsibility for on that day."