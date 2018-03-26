Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened in Bath Street at about 21:45 on Friday

A man has appeared in court charged with an assault on a 77-year-old man in Glasgow on Friday.

Brian Warden is accused of attacking the pensioner on Bath Street, near Wellington Street, at about 21:45.

The 36-year-old from Dumbarton appeared at the city's sheriff court in private charged with assault to severe injury and danger of life. He also faces a separate charge of assault.

Warden made no plea and was granted bail.

He is expected to return to court at a later date.

The pensioner was taken to hospital following the incident where his condition at the weekend was described as "critical".