Man in court over Glasgow pensioner assault
A man has appeared in court charged with an assault on a 77-year-old man in Glasgow on Friday.
Brian Warden is accused of attacking the pensioner on Bath Street, near Wellington Street, at about 21:45.
The 36-year-old from Dumbarton appeared at the city's sheriff court in private charged with assault to severe injury and danger of life. He also faces a separate charge of assault.
Warden made no plea and was granted bail.
He is expected to return to court at a later date.
The pensioner was taken to hospital following the incident where his condition at the weekend was described as "critical".