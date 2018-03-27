Image copyright Iain McLellan/Spindrift Photo Agency Image caption Reece Porter was ordered to carry out 160 hours of community service

An amateur boxer who knocked a man unconscious with a single punch during an argument over a taxi has been spared jail.

Reece Porter, 19, struck Greg Johnson as he made his way towards a cab at the rank at Buchanan Bus Station in Glasgow in July, 2016.

Mr Johnson fell to the ground, hit his head and was knocked unconscious.

Porter, who was caught on CCTV and tracked down by police, admitted assaulting Mr Johnson to his injury.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard the victim was discovered "in a pool of blood".

'Very serious matter'

Sheriff Alayne Swanson handed Porter a community payback order with the condition he carries out 160 hours of unpaid work within six months.

She told him: "Your behaviour on this occasion does you no credit whatsoever.

"It's a very serious matter and clearly a fairly serious injury has occurred."

Procurator fiscal depute Claire Wallace said that at about 03:30 on 24 July, 2016 a dispute broke out in the taxi rank queue about who was at the front.

She said Mr Johnson "challenged" Porter who responded: "What are you going to do?

"Are you going to punch me?"

'Pool of blood'

When another taxi arrived and Mr Johnson walked towards it, Porter of Colston, Glasgow, attacked him.

Miss Wallace said: "The accused punched him to the left side of his face with his right hand, striking his cheek, causing him to fall backwards and to the floor, striking his head off the ground.

"Police officers attended immediately and observed Mr Johnson to be lying on the ground in a pool of blood."

He was taken to the Royal Infirmary Hospital where he was treated for a cut to his face and also suffered swelling and bruising.

Paul Hannah, defending, told the court Porter was in his third year of an apprenticeship.

He also stressed the social work report compiled about his client was "positive".