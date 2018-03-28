Image copyright Google Image caption The worker was pronounced dead at the scene

A worker has died after an industrial accident at a recycling plant in Renfrewshire.

It is understood the 28-year-old man was crushed to death at William Tracey in Linwood at about 12:30 on Wednesday.

Police Scotland said paramedics were unable to save the worker and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Health and Safety Executive will now carry out an investigation to determine what happened.

A police spokeswoman said: "At about 12:30 police were called to an industrial unit in Burnbrae Road, Linwood, after a 28-year-old man had been injured.

"Emergency services attended but the man died from his injuries a short time later.

"Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."