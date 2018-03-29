Image caption Firefighters remain at the scene

Firefighters have been tackling a large blaze at a plant hire business in East Renfrewshire.

The fire broke out in Blackbyres Road, Barrhead, at about 04:45 on Thursday.

Nine appliances were sent to tackle the blaze at Leggat Plant Limited which hires out cranes and heavy lifting machinery to the construction industry.

The fire is believed to be under control and a cordon remains around the building. There have been no reports of any casualties.

Pictures show the roof of the building partially collapsed.

Scottish Power network confirmed their engineers were working to restore supply after a power cut in the Barrhead area.

And Scottish Water said the firefighters' efforts were causing supply issues to the surrounding area.

Image caption Part of the roof collapsed following the fire