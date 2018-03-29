Image copyright Trisha McGonigal Image caption Roisin has been keeping her spirits up by messaging her friends

The family of a girl seriously hurt when a car ploughed into a group of children in Glasgow has been warned her recovery will be a "long, slow process".

After enduring a six-hour operation on her neck injury, Roisin Walker faces up to eight weeks in a neck brace.

Her mother Trisha McGonigal said 14-year-old Roisin may have permanent nerve damage to her right arm.

Roisin suffered a broken neck in the incident in Castlemilk on Saturday.

Two other girls, two boys and a man - thought to have been the intended target of a car which hit the group of children - were treated for minor injuries.

Image copyright Jamieleigh Walker Image caption Roisin Walker is in a serious condition in hospital and has a broken neck

Trisha told the BBC Scotland News website she is hopeful her daughter will not need further surgery.

She said: "The brace will be on her neck for six to eight weeks and it will be a slow process but hopefully she will get there okay."

"The nerves to her right arm have been damaged making that really weak and we are not sure if that will get better but if that's all she comes out the other side with, then I'm happy with that.

"We are so lucky she's still alive at all, the break in her neck was pushing on her spinal chord so it could have been so much worse."

Police are treating the crime as attempted murder and are keen to trace the driver of the silver Vauxhall Astra involved.

The car was later found burnt out about a mile away in Carmunnock.

'Decency'

Trisha McGonigal has been by her daughter's side since it happened and has praised the way she is handling a very difficult situation.

She said: "It's heartbreaking seeing her like this, she's so good, just taking everything in her stride and getting on with it, she's got an amazing attitude."

She said Roisin had been keeping in touch with her friends from her hospital bed on her phone and is staying positive.

But she is still angry at the driver and his passenger who failed to stop after hitting and reversing over her daughter.

She said: "To the people that done this I don't have words for at all, the only thing I would say to them is to find a bit of decency and do the right thing by handing themselves in.

"Give my baby girl a little bit of justice for what she's going through."

Police confirmed a 21-year-old man had been passing the group of children as he crossed the Stravanan Road at about 15:30 on Saturday.

The Vauxhall Astra struck him and then drove into the group before continuing along Stravanan Road and striking a parked Volkswagen Passat.

Officers said they were exploring a number of lines of inquiry and continuing to review CCTV footage and carry out to door-to-door inquiries.