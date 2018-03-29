Image caption Charles Rennie Mackintosh and iconic Chair for Hill House, 1904

An exhibition celebrating the 150th anniversary of the birth of Glaswegian architect and designer Charles Rennie Mackintosh has opened in Glasgow.

"Making the Glasgow Style" at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum features works on display for the first time in a generation.

Illustrated in chronological order, the collection spans his life until 1928.

One of the highlights is Mackintosh's internationally-renowned rose motif salvaged from Ingram Street tearooms.

The section of lathe and plaster wall is an early example of the design taken from the building before it was gutted and repurposed into a hotel in 1971.

Meticulously conserved, it is the first time it has been displayed since its removal from the premises.

More than 250 other objects chart Mackintosh's life, including stained glass, ceramics, mosaic, furniture and textiles.

'Incredible art'

Born in Glasgow on 7 June 1868, Charles Rennie Mackintosh went on to be regarded as one of the most creative figures of the 20th Century.

The exhibition begins by exploring his early influences moving on to look at his tearooms and architectural masterpieces.

Councillor David McDonald, chairman of Glasgow Life, said: "Charles Rennie Mackintosh's groundbreaking work is now synonymous with Glasgow and lauded internationally so it is only right we mark the 150th anniversary of his birth with something very special.

"It has given us an opportunity to invest in the conservation and preservation of some fantastic pieces of art and design in our civic collections and share a new presentation of the Glasgow Style story, its influence and its incredible art with a whole new generation."

Image caption Margaret Macdonald Mackintosh, The May Queen, 1900

The exhibition forms part of a year-long celebration entitled Mackintosh 150.

A programme of events includes The Lighthouse, Mackintosh at the Willow, The Glasgow School of Art, House for An Art Lover and The Hunterian at the University of Glasgow.

Eva Bolander, Glasgow's Lord Provost, said: "We look forward to welcoming the people of Glasgow, together with visitors from across the UK and further afield, to join us in celebrating one of our most famous sons.

"We are confident audiences will be in awe of the incredible works on show.

"Looking forward, this year of events will help cement Mackintosh's legacy as a key asset in attracting tourists to Glasgow."

The exhibition at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum runs until Tuesday 14 August.