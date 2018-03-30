Two further arrests over Ansar Shah death
Two further men have been arrested in connection with the death of Ansar Shah in Ayr.
Mr Shah was stabbed to death in a seafront car park in the town on 4 October 1993.
Police said a 53-year-old man has been arrested in the London area and a 59-year-old man has been arrested in Ayrshire.
Another man, 51-year-old Jagtar Singh, has already appeared in court charged with murdering Mr Shah.
Mr Singh, whose address was given as Romans-sur-Isere in France, made no plea to the single charge of murder at Ayr Sheriff Court on 30 November last year.