Image copyright Google Image caption Police set up a 100 metre exclusion zone in the village of Terregles

Police have set up a 100 metre exclusion zone after a man died close to a suspected chemical spill near Dumfries.

The man was found at an old farm cottage in the village of Terregles just after 12:00 on Friday.

An unidentified chemical substance was then spotted on the floor, and police are treating the death as "unexplained".

Officers are asking members of the public to avoid the immediate area.

Unknown chemical substance

They have set up a 100 metre exclusion zone as a precaution.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Emergency services attended and discovered the body of a man.

"His death is currently being treated as unexplained.

"Whilst there they found a chemical spillage on the floor of the cottage.

"Inquiries are under way to establish the nature of the substance"