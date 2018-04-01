Glasgow & West Scotland

Bikers rally for Easter egg run

  • 1 April 2018

Hundreds of bikers have been taking part in the Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity Easter Egg Run.

The run has evolved from a fun way of delivering Easter eggs to young patients, and now raises substantial funds for charity through sponsorship.

Bunny on bike Image copyright PA
Image caption Most of those taking part wore fancy dress for the occasion
Biker with moustache Image copyright PA
Image caption The riders assembled at Glasgow Green before their journey through the city
Many bikers Image copyright PA
Image caption The route took the bikers across the Clyde Arc - the city's famous Squinty Bridge
Bunny rides pillion Image copyright PA
Image caption Sometimes the Easter Bunny was able to ride pillion
Biker in facepaint Image copyright PA
Image caption Angela McConnell was one of those taking part in the journey to the Royal Hospital for Children
Batman on bike Image copyright PA
Image caption Some of the superheroes on the run did wear capes

Pictures by PA photographer Andrew Milligan.

