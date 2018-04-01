Bikers rally for Easter egg run

Hundreds of bikers have been taking part in the Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity Easter Egg Run.

The run has evolved from a fun way of delivering Easter eggs to young patients, and now raises substantial funds for charity through sponsorship.

Image copyright PA Image caption Most of those taking part wore fancy dress for the occasion

Image copyright PA Image caption The riders assembled at Glasgow Green before their journey through the city

Image copyright PA Image caption The route took the bikers across the Clyde Arc - the city's famous Squinty Bridge

Image copyright PA Image caption Sometimes the Easter Bunny was able to ride pillion

Image copyright PA Image caption Angela McConnell was one of those taking part in the journey to the Royal Hospital for Children

Image copyright PA Image caption Some of the superheroes on the run did wear capes

Pictures by PA photographer Andrew Milligan.