Broken neck girl begins to walk again

Image copyright Jamieleigh Walker Image caption Roisin Walker has made dramatic progress in her first week of treatment

A 14-year-old girl whose neck was broken in a hit-and-run accident has taken her first steps in hospital.

Roisin Walker was one of five children struck by a car as they stood on a pavement in Castlemilk, Glasgow.

A 21-year-old man who is thought to have been the intended target of the attack was also hit.

Roisin's sister Jamieleigh told BBC Scotland her sister is recovering well and his been on her feet for the first time since she was injured.

She is being treated at Glasgow's Royal Hospital for Children.

The incident took place on Stravanan Road at about 15:30 on Saturday 24 March.

Police are treating the crime as attempted murder and are keen to trace the driver of the silver Vauxhall Astra involved.

The car was later found burnt out about a mile away in Carmunnock.

Everyone else struck by the car was treated for minor injuries.

Image caption Police continue to look for the driver ot the car involved

Police confirmed a 21-year-old man had been passing the group of children as he crossed the Stravanan Road at about 15:30 on Saturday.

The Vauxhall Astra struck him and then drove into the group before continuing along Stravanan Road and striking a parked Volkswagen Passat.

Officers said they were exploring a number of lines of inquiry and continuing to review CCTV footage and carry out to door-to-door inquiries.