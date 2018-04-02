Firefighers tackle building blaze in Glasgow
- 2 April 2018
Firefighters are tackling a blaze within a building in the Kinning Park area of Glasgow.
Six fire engines, plus specialist appliances, were sent to the scene on Scotland Street at about 05:00.
It is understood the fire is in a lower area of a derelict property.
No-one is thought to have been injured.