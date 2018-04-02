Glasgow & West Scotland

Firefighers tackle building blaze in Glasgow

  • 2 April 2018

Firefighters are tackling a blaze within a building in the Kinning Park area of Glasgow.

Six fire engines, plus specialist appliances, were sent to the scene on Scotland Street at about 05:00.

It is understood the fire is in a lower area of a derelict property.

No-one is thought to have been injured.

