Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to a flat on Raithburn Road, Castlemilk, in the early hours of Tuesday morning

Two women and eight children have been taken to hospital after a fight broke out inside a Glasgow flat.

Police Scotland said the incident happened on Raithburn Road, Castlemilk, at about 04:40 on Tuesday.

Ten people were admitted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital following the large scale disturbance.

It is not known if any weapons were involved but it is understood only the woman required treatment while the children were admitted as a precaution.

Suspects sought

Detectives are understood to be looking for a number of adults in connection with the incident and a large section of the street has been cordoned off.

No condition details for the injured women have been released.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We received a call at 0440 hours on Tuesday 3 April to attend an incident in Castlemilk.

"We dispatched six ambulances, our special operations response team and a manager to the scene.

"Two female adult patients and eight children were transported to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital."