Image copyright Police Scotland/Google Image caption Anser Shah was stabbed to death in an Ayr car park in 1993

Two men have appeared in court charged with the 1993 murder of a restaurant owner in Ayr.

Ansar Shah, 36, was fatally stabbed in the car park of the Armaan Brasserie in the town's Seafield Road.

Balwant Singh, 59, of Dalmellington, Ayrshire and Jaspal Singh, 53, of Slough, Berkshire, made no pleas to a charge of murdering Mr Shah.

The Crown Office said both men were granted bail during the hearing at Ayr Sheriff Court on Saturday.

A third suspect, Jagtar Singh, 51, of Romans Sur Isere, France, was committed for trial for the murder in November.