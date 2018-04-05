Image caption A number of buildings are being demolished

Cranes have arrived in Glasgow city centre to start demolishing buildings devastated by a fire last month.

A major blaze spread through the block on Sauchiehall Street, which housed businesses including Victoria's nightclub.

Glasgow City Council deemed buildings at 92-96 and 98-106 unsafe and said they would have to be pulled down.

The fire was one of the biggest faced by Scotland's fire service since it was amalgamated nearly five years ago.

A council spokesman confirmed cranes arrived at the site on Thursday morning and the demolition process is expected to get under way at about 11:30.

A 54m (160ft) boom has been in place since last Friday to allow a survey of the buildings, which are protected by 24-hour security.

Image copyright PA Image caption More than 120 firefighters tackled the blaze at its height

The fire took hold in the roof of the building at about 08:20 on Thursday 22 March.

At the height of the blaze, more than 120 firefighters and 20 fire engines were mobilised to the city centre.

There were fears the fire could fire could spread to nearby buildings, including the Pavilion Theatre.

Last week it emerged staff won't be allowed access to the historic venue for up to two months.

The council estimates that some of the roads and footpaths in the area could be shut for two months while the work takes place.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) is urging the council to use its business rates powers to provide extra help to those affected by the fire.

The small business campaign group has written to council leader Susan Aitken to make the case for an emergency rates relief scheme.

It also argues temporary signage - highlighting where is open for business and how to get there - could boost footfall for traders in the areas facing disruption.