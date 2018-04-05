Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police spoke to bus passengers in a bid to locate Julie Reilly who was reported missing on 15 February

Detectives boarded buses and spoke to passengers as the search continued for a woman who has been missing in Glasgow for more than two months.

Julie Reilly, 47, was last captured on CCTV at 17:00 on 6 February in an Aldi on Paisley Road West, Govan.

Ms Reilly was a frequent user of local transport and officers spoke to passengers and handed out leaflets.

She was reported missing on 15 February when she failed to turn up for some appointments.

Police Scotland has employed its underwater unit, dog branch and specialist search officers as part of their investigation.

Jog memories

Det Ch Insp Mark Bell said: "It is imperative that we do everything that we can to find Julie.

"I am hopeful that these operations will help jog people's memories, reminding them of when they last saw her.

"We know she used local buses a lot and it's possible some of the people who use these routes regularly may have seen her or spoken to her."

Mr Bell hopes the appeal will deliver lines of inquiry that officers can follow up.

He added: "Understandably, her family are incredibly concerned and just want to know what has happened to her, I would appeal to anyone who has any information about Julie or about where she may have gone to contact us."

Ms Reilly, who has been known to use the surnames Hanlon, Martin and Collins, is white, around 5ft, of medium with dyed blonde short hair.

When last seen she was wearing a pink jacket, jeans and aqua-coloured trainers.