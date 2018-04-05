Image caption A large part of Raithburn Road, Castlemilk, was cordoned off on Tuesday morning

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering another man with a hammer and a knife.

Muhammed Rauf, 41, allegedly killed Haider Hayat, 49, in a flat on Raithburn Road, Castlemilk on Tuesday.

It is claimed he repeatedly struck Mr Hayat on the head and body with a hammer and repeatedly struck him on the neck and body with a knife.

Rauf, from Easterhouse, made no plea when he appeared in private before Glasgow Sheriff Court.

He was remanded in custody by sheriff Martin Jones QC and will appear again next week for a full committal hearing.

Mr Rauf's body was discovered after police were called to a disturbance about 04:40 on 3 April.

Eight children, including a baby, and two women were in the property when officers arrived.

They were all taken to the the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after the incident and later released.