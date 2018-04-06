Image copyright Google Image caption The suspect struck at a bus stop on Quarry Street, Hamilton

A man threatened and tried to to rob a woman as she sat in a car at a bus stop in South Lanarkshire.

Police said the suspect, who was wearing a grey chequered skip cap, opened the door of a grey Mazda 6 at a bus stop on Quarry Street, Hamilton.

He then demanded money from his 34-year-old victim before escaping empty-handed after she shouted for help.

The attempted robbery happened about 15:00 on Thursday, near the junction with John Street.

'Extremely shaken'

Det Con Craig Jolly urged anyone with information to come forward.

He said: "Thankfully the woman was not injured but she has been left extremely shaken and distressed by what happened.

"Officers have been making door-to-door inquiries as well as checking CCTV but are appealing to anyone who may have been on Quarry Street at the time of the incident who saw anything that may help with the investigation.

"The incident happened in a busy street where lots of people would have been shopping and waiting for buses."

The suspect was white, in his 30s, 5ft 8in tall and of medium build.

He was wearing a dark jacket with grey shoulders and dark trousers.

Police said he had a scruffy appearance.