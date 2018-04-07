Image copyright Google

A man has been assaulted and seriously injured during an incident in the Calton area of Glasgow.

Police were called to Millroad Drive at about 16:40 on Friday. They found the 30-year-old nearby.

The man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Officers investigating the incident have appealed for witnesses and said they are keen to speak to anyone who may seen a white Ford Transit van in the area at about this time.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "At around 4.40pm on Friday, police attended an incident on Millroad Drive.

"On arrival, they found a 30-year-old man who had been seriously assaulted.

"Police are appealing for any witnesses in the area, or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident."