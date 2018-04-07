Image copyright Google Image caption Police believe the road near the fire station would have been busy

A 40-year-old has been assaulted in Ayrshire in an attack involving two men.

The victim had got out of his car near the fire station on Stevenston Road, Kilwinning, at about 10:15 on Thursday. He required hospital treatment after the attack.

Police have issued descriptions of two men they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Det Con Will Thomson said he believed the road would have been busy.

He said: "This man was assaulted in broad daylight at a busy time of the day near to temporary traffic lights on Kilwinning Road.

"I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this attack."

The first man being sought by police is said to be 6ft tall, with short dark receding hair. He appeared to be in his 20s or early 30s and was wearing a dark jacket.

The second man appeared to be in his late 20s. He had a pale complexion and had short, spikey strawberry blond hair. He also had a beard and "chubby cheeks".