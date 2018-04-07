Police are appealing for dash-cam footage in a bid to help trace a 49-year-old man who has been missing for two weeks.

William Higgins has not been seen since 09:10 on Sunday 25 March when he was walking on Ladyacre Road in Lanark.

Police found CCTV footage of William and have been conducting extensive searches of the area for him.

Now they are asking the public for dash-cam videos that may have captured William that day.

William was walking on Ladyacre Road near the junction with Whitelees Road heading in the direction of Bannatyne Street.

Image copyright Google Image caption He was last seen walking on Ladyacre Road towards Bannatyne Street

He is described as white, 5ft 9 inches in height and of medium build. He is bald with an auburn beard and moustache.

He is thought to be wearing jeans, brown leather walking boots and a black Berghaus jacket.

Insp Ross McCallum said: "It has been two weeks since William has been reported missing and officer have been carrying out extensive searches and inquiries.

"The information we have received from the public so far has been invaluable and we are reaching out again in our efforts to trace him.

"We have found footage of him on CCTV on Ladyacre Road on Sunday 25 March and are looking for anybody who was driving on that road, or in the area that day, who may have dash-cam footage that can help us in our inquiries.

"William has been going through a difficult time recently and his family are growing increasingly worried about him as it is completely out of character for him not to keep in contact with his family or friends.

"Any information that can help us trace his movements further would be vital in our efforts to trace William. We urge you to come forward and contact us."