An elderly couple were left shaken after being threatened at their home near Lochgilphead.

Police said a man turned up at the house at Glengilp, Ardrishaig, at about 18:00 on Friday.

He began threatening them and banging on their windows and doors.

Detectives said they believed it was a case of mistaken identity. They are working to trace the person responsible, as well as the intended targets.

The suspect is in his 30s, 5ft 8in tall and slim. He has blond hair and is missing teeth.

He has a Glaswegian accent and was wearing a sports type jacket, jeans and a beanie hat, all blue.

Det Sgt Keith Philip said: "Although nobody was hurt, this incident was frightening for the elderly couple and has left them shaken in their own home.

"We would appeal to anyone who knows anything about this incident or may have seen or heard anything that could help us trace the person responsible."