Glasgow & West Scotland

Man arrested and charged after assault in Glasgow

  • 8 April 2018
Millroad Drive Image copyright Google

A man has been charged in connection with an assault in the Calton area of Glasgow which left another man in hospital.

Police said a 30-year-old man was attacked on Millroad Drive on Friday afternoon.

Officers attended an incident at about 16:40 and on arrival discovered the assault victim nearby. He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

A 56-year-old man has been arrested and charged.

He is expected to appear at the city's sheriff court on Monday.

