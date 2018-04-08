Man found injured in Glasgow street
- 8 April 2018
A man is being treated in hospital after being found injured in a Glasgow street.
Police said officers were called to Walnut Road in the city at about 05:00.
A 28-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where staff said he was in a serious but stable condition.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Inquiries are ongoing into how the man came to be injured."