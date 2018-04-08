Glasgow & West Scotland

Man found injured in Glasgow street

  • 8 April 2018

A man is being treated in hospital after being found injured in a Glasgow street.

Police said officers were called to Walnut Road in the city at about 05:00.

A 28-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where staff said he was in a serious but stable condition.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Inquiries are ongoing into how the man came to be injured."

Related Topics