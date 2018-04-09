Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The last sighting of Alison McAllister was at the canal bank near Cleveden Road in Maryhill

Police are asking for help to find out exactly what led to the death of a woman in Glasgow.

The body of 56-year-old Alison McAllister, from Summerston, was discovered near the Forth and Clyde Canal on Tuesday 20 March.

Detectives have been retracing Ms McAllister's movements to establish the circumstances of the unexplained death.

They want to speak to anyone with information on her whereabouts from about 17:00 the evening before.

Det Insp Craig McPhail said: "The response from the public has been very encouraging so far.

'Narrow the timescales'

"There was a sighting of Allison around 17:20 on Monday 19 March in the Summerston area near to Asda. From there, she gets into her blue Vauxhall Mokka car and drives off.

"The last believed sighting of Alison was at the canal bank near to Cleveden Road around 18:30 on Monday 20 March, and I am appealing to anyone who was in that area after 17:00 on Monday 19 March who may have seen her, or have information that will assist our investigation.

"It is important that we narrow the timescales to establish the exact circumstances surrounding her death. Officers are continuing to carry our door-to-door inquiries and study CCTV footage in an effort to gather further information."

Ms McAllister is described as white, about 5ft tall and of slim build with short reddish/brown hair.

She was wearing a dark-coloured parka jacket with orange lining and a grey fur trim around the hood, a grey v-neck top, a red and white check scarf, black leggings and black knee-length boots.

She was also carrying a green and white Asda bag.