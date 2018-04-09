Man stabbed in south Glasgow

Image copyright Google

An 18-year-old man has been seriously assaulted in the Linthouse area of Glasgow.

The altercation took place around 11.30pm on Saturday as the man was walking with two female friends along Shieldhall Road.

The man was approached and challenged by two men before they attacked and seriously assaulted him.

Police are appealing for information and are making local inquiries.

The 18-year-old walked to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with the assistance of a teenage girl unconnected to the incident.

He has since been released.

The suspects have been described as white, between 17 and 20 years of age, 5ft 9in tall, and of slim build. They were wearing dark Lacoste tracksuits.

Det Con Mark Hendry from Govan CID said: "We are currently checking CCTV in the area and carrying out local inquiries, however, have still to speak to the girls he was with or indeed the girl who helped him out."