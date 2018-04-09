Image copyright Facebook Image caption Sharon Greenop died in 2016

The sister and daughter of an Ayrshire woman have gone on trial accused of her murder.

Lynnette Greenop, 40, and 20-year-old Shayla Greenop are charged with killing Sharon Greenop at the home they all shared in Troon in 2016.

The charges claim the 46-year-old was assaulted on various occasions between 8 September and 10 November.

It is alleged Ms Greenop was repeatedly struck with "an object or objects" and had her neck compressed.

Injuries were also allegedly inflicted "by means unknown" and there was a failure to obtain medical help.

Sharon Greenop is stated as having been so severely hurt that she died.

Image caption The High Court in Glasgow heard Sharon Greenop was assaulted on various occasions

A fraud charge then includes claims Lynette and Shayla Greenop burned scented candles to "conceal the smell emanating" from the "decomposing body".

The women also face an earlier breach of the peace charge.

Lynnette Greenop further faces separate accusations of assault, theft and a charge of claiming Carer's Allowance when she was not entitled to it.

The two women have pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

The trial, at the High Court in Glasgow, continues.