Image copyright Facebook Image caption Sharon Greenop died in 2016

The father of a disabled woman allegedly murdered by her sister and daughter saw her with a black eye several months before her death.

Derek Greenop was giving evidence in the trial of Lynette Greenop and Shayla Greenop at the High Court in Glasgow.

The women deny killing Sharon Greenop, 46, at the home they shared in Troon, South Ayrshire, in 2016.

Mr Greenop said Sharon had suffered a spinal injury in an accident in 2009 and could barely walk as a result.

The trial continues.